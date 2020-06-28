Mike Perry sends a warning to Darren Till following win over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12

UFC welterweight Mike Perry sent a warning to rival Darren Till following his unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12.

Perry had one of his most complete performances in the Octagon to date as he was able to beat Gall on the feet and on the mat en route to a clear-cut decision win on the judges’ scorecards. It was a much-needed win for Perry to get back to the victory column after suffering a head kick TKO loss to Geoff Neal back at UFC 245 last December.

Following UFC on ESPN 12, Perry spoke to the media about a potential matchup against Till, his long-time rival on social media.

.@PlatinumPerry *really* wants to fight @darrentill2 after #UFCVegas4: "If I see him in person, I'm gong to fight him… I'm going to stick my finger in his eye and I'm going to get a hold of him." Watch full video: https://t.co/Rz732tzOPM pic.twitter.com/PXhuFdnHpM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 28, 2020

“I want to go to South Florida and work with Yoel Romero and feel that 185lbs weight class. Man, 170lbs is such a great place for me, but I want to fight Darren Till. I do want to fight that guy,” Perry said.

“I mean, if I see him in person I’m going to fight him. Nobody’s going to stop me. I’m going to grab him, I’m going to stick my finger into his eye, and I’m going to get a hold of him. I’ll say it out loud because I don’t care.”

Till and Perry have been going back-and-forth on social media for the last couple of years, and things seemed to have recently reached a boiling point when Till created a website about Perry being a bum. However, Till seemed to have squashed that beef when he wished Perry well for his fight against Gall. But in the mind of Perry, the beef between him and Till is still well and alive, and he wants to make Till pay for everything he’s done, although he may have to wait a while for that to happen.

While Perry may want to fight Till next, that fight doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon. With Till set to fight Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Fight Island on July 25 in a middleweight contest, Till clearly has his hands full for the foreseeable future. With Till in a different weight class than Perry now, it doesn’t make sense for these two to fight each other anytime soon. But we know the UFC is all about making the biggest fights possible, and a grudge match between Perry and Till would certainly qualify as one.

Would you like to see Mike Perry fight Darren Till?