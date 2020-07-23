Alexander Volkanovski snubs Henry Cejudo after latest callout

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has issued a snappy response to former bantamweight and flyweight champ Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo, who retired after a successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz in May, has since shared interest in a featherweight title fight with Volkanovski, which would give him the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to win belts in three divisions.

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C,’” Cejudo told Adam Glynn recently, calling out Volkanovski once again.

Cejudo has also made several callout of Volkanovski on Twitter, including one this week.

Allow me to make history @danawhite I promise I will make the featherweight division great! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bbIDFL32I4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 23, 2020

“Allow me to make history [Dana White],” he wrote this week. “I promise I will make the featherweight division great.”

Volkanovski, however, is clearly not interested in defending his title against Cejudo. Speaking on Twitter on Wednesday, the featherweight champion blew off his suitors advances.

Get back down your rabbit hole, you’re retired 🤫 https://t.co/bDPEoMnobM — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 23, 2020

“Get back down your rabbit hole, you’re retired,” Volkanovski wrote.

This is not the first time Alexander Volkanovski has shut down the idea of a title defense against Henry Cejudo.

“My eyes are on my division. i want to defend my belt against No. 1 contenders. We’ve got a stacked division….You got all these guys fighting and whoever has an impressive performance is gonna be the No. 1 contender,” Volkanovski told the media ahead of his UFC 251 title defense against Max Holloway. “For Henry Cejudo to push in front of the line, in front of the No. 1 contender, there needs to be money involved. I’m not into that.

“As I’ve said from Day 1, I don’t want to put my division on hold. I want to fight No. 1 contenders. For me to be GOAT of this division, you need to take out No. 1 contenders. So if someone’s gonna push in front of the line, we need to be compensated for that.”

Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski defend his title against Henry Cejudo?