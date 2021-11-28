Mike Perry issues statement following big upset win at Triller Triad Combat

Former UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry issued a statement following his big upset win over Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat.

Perry was released by the UFC a few months ago and he signed with Triller for this matchup against Seals. Despite Seals entering the fight as a -1000 betting favorite and Perry being a +600 betting underdog, it was “Platinum” who was able to get the win in the fight. Taking to his social media following his big win over Seals, Perry issued a statement.

Mike Perry: Letter of the day is P for Platinum Perseverance. Grateful for so many people who showed love and support through out this time. Back in the gym ASAP!

Perry needed this win badly after flaming out in the UFC and getting released from his contract. At one point in time just a few years ago, Perry was one of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division, even taking top contender Vicente Luque to the brink of a split decision. However, Perry was not able to maintain the same amount of momentum late into his UFC career, and after losing to Daniel Rodriguez earlier this year, he was released.

Still, Perry is a fan favorite and a big name, so it’s not surprising to see Triller interested in signing him and bringing him into the fold. Perry is a very exciting striker who was always known for putting on fun brawls in the UFC, but he didn’t have the complete MMA game to become an actual title contender. Now that he can just focus on his striking and not have to worry about his overall MMA game, it will be interesting to see how Perry fares in Triller.

