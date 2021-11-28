Islam Makhachev opens up as big betting favorite against Beneil Dariush

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has opened up as a big betting favorite to defeat Beneil Dariush when they fight in early 2022.

Makhachev vs. Dariush was officially announced this weekend, and the fight will take place on February 27 in what will be a five-round non-title main event. It goes without saying that this fight between Makhachev and Dariush is one of the biggest fights that the lightweight division currently offers, and it seems fair to assume the winner of this fight is going to get a title shot at 155lbs. Justin Gaethje is first up for the winner of UFC 269’s Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, and the winner of Makhachev/Dariush will be up next.

With Makhachev vs. Dariush now official for early next year, the oddsmakers have released the betting odds for this fight. Not surprisingly, Makhachev is the betting favorite once again as he usually is. But he is perhaps an even bigger betting favorite than he should be.

UFC Odds

Islam Makhachev -400

Beneil Dariush +330

Makhachev opened as a -400 betting favorite, which means a $400 bet would win $100. As for Dariush, he opened up as a big +330 betting underdog, meaning $100 would win $330.

Makhachev is the No. 4 ranked lightweight and he is 10-1 overall in the UFC and currently riding a nine-fight win streak. This year alone, Makhachev has fought three times and won all three times he stepped into the Octagon against Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, and Dan Hooker. If Makhachev can defeat Dariush, he will definitely be in line for a 155lbs title shot.

As for Dariush, he is actually ranked higher than Makhachev at No. 3 overall in the division. Dariush is currently riding a seven-fight win streak and he defeated both Tony Ferguson and Carlos Diego Ferreira this year alone as he looks to make it closer to the title shot, too.

Who is your money on in this fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush?