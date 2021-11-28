Mike Perry reacts after defeating Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat

Former UFC welterweight fan-favorite Mike Perry reacted after defeating Michael Seals by split decision at Triller Triad Combat.

Perry was recently released by the UFC and he signed with Triller for this fight against Seals at the Triller Triad Combat event, which took place on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The oddsmakers did not like Perry’s chances to win the fight as he entered as a +600 betting underdog, but Perry got the job done with the split decision win.

After surviving an early knockdown, Perry was able to outbox and outwork Seals and win the decision in his first post-UFC fight. Following the match, Perry spoke to MMAjunkie.com in his post-fight interview and spoke about what he needed to do in order to defeat Seals.

“I deserved the win because he stands tall and he fights in boxing,” Perry said. “The sport is different, and we’ve got to meet in the middle. I traded with him, and I brought the fight to him. That’s why they gave me the dub, because he sat back too patiently, and I’m the one who put myself in danger to get the shots in.”

As far as what is next for Perry, he believes that he will do well in Triller fighting for the Triad Combat event where there are modified rules so it’s not MMA, but also not boxing.

“Look at the ceiling in here, bro. The sky is the limit. My son was here, I got the dub tonight. I’m just grateful man. I’m so humbled. I’m blessed. There’s a lot of people that were hating, and I thought about the speeches I would give after the fight, and I don’t have nothing bad to say to the haters because I only want to talk to my fans, and I’m grateful for all their support,” Perry said.

