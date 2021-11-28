Geoff Neal fires back at Derek Brunson after suggesting welterweights are avoiding Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal fired back at Derek Brunson after suggesting that welterweights are avoiding Khamzat Chimaev.

Neal recently spoke to MMA journalist James Lynch and he was asked about Brunson’s recent comments about Chimaev, where he questioned why the other welterweights aren’t actively calling out the man who is one of the hottest names in the division. As far as Neal goes, Brunson is off base for several reasons. First of all, Neal believes there is more going on behind the scenes than the public knows about. Second, he pointed out that Neil Magny has called out Chimaev. And third, he just wants Brunson to focus on the 185lbs division.

“I disagree for sure because a lot of the welterweights are already matched up, first of all. Second of all, you don’t know the negotiations going behind it just because welterweights aren’t sitting here (calling out Chimaev). Neil Magny’s been calling him out for damn near a whole year. You don’t know nothing about negotiations. You’re a middleweight. Worry about middleweight. You know what I mean? Don’t try to start this negative narrative on this division. We’re supposed to be co-workers, don’t try to start a negative narrative on us. What the hell? Mind your business, bro, worry about what you’ve got going on,” Neal said.

It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches up Chimaev with next when he returns to the Octagon in 2022. After smashing Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last month, Chimaev told the UFC he wanted to jump back into the Octagon as soon as possible, though the promotion wasn’t able to get him a fight before 2021 was over. In a few months’ time, we will likely see Chimaev step back into the Octagon, though it won’t be coming against Neal.

Do you agree with the points that Geoff Neal made?