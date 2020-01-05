Mike Perry and the welterweight blood bath UFC fans need to see

UFC welterweight Mike Perry is one of the most popular and exciting fighters on the whole roster, and now he’s in the market for his next opponent.

Perry suffered the first knockout loss of his MMA career when he was nailed with a head kick and finished with punches by Geoff Neal at UFC 245. Before that, Perry had his nose shattered during an epic brawl against Vicente Luque. Despite the losing skid, Perry remains just as popular as ever. He’s champing at the bit to get back in the Octagon, and now he needs his next opponent.

Enter Matt Brown.

The long-time UFC welterweight brawler returned from a two-year layoff at UFC 245 to finish Ben Saunders in vicious fashion with nasty ground-and-pound. Before that, Brown knocked out Diego Sanchez with a brutal elbow back in 2017 before he took two years off. Like Perry, Brown is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster due to his exciting fights.

With both men now needing opponents, and with both men having recently fought at UFC 245, the timing is perfect to have each fight each other in what would surely be a bloody brawl between two men who prefer not to see the judges enter the equation. These are two nasty knockout artists who prefer to let their fists, feet, knees and elbows do all the talking.

Perry has won four Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses during his UFC career, which began in 2016. Brown, meanwhile, has won five such bonuses himself. Both men are known for providing guaranteed violence for the fans every time they step into the cage, and a fight between Brown and Perry would be absolute carnage. It’s a fight that needs to happen, and the year 2020 seems like the perfect time to do it.

Would you be down to see Mike Perry fight Matt Brown?