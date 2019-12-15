Pros react to Matt Brown’s KO win over Ben Saunders at UFC 245

When the UFC 245 card was revealed, one fight many fans had circled for a potential fight of the night was Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders.

The fight was on the ESPN2 prelims and it surely didn’t disappoint as Brown won by second-round KO.

Brown was making his return to the Octagon after two years away. He last fought in November of 2017 when he knocked out Diego Sanchez in the first round with a vicious elbow. The win snapped his three-fight losing streak where he suffered three stoppage losses.

The 38-year-old is known for his finishes as since he joined the UFC in 2008 he has 12 finishes out of his two decision wins. He also has five performance bonuses in his UFC career.

Ben Saunders, meanwhile, has been active but he has struggled as of late. He is on a three-fight losing streak where he has been knocked out in the past two and submitted in the other. Saunders made his UFC debut in 2007 but had mixed results and went to Bellator before going back to the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The fight started with Brown and Saunders throwing jabs and feeling each other out. Then, Saunders clinched and got the 38-year-old on the ground and was searching for a triangle choke for nearly the entire first round.

In the second round, Matt Brown landed a head kick that appeared to wobble to Ben Saunders. From there, the two were on the ground and once the ref stood them up, Brown landed a huge punch and followed Saunders to the mat and knocked him out cold via ground and pound.

Check out how the pros reacted to Matt Brown knocking Ben Saunders out cold in the second round.

Heading to T-Mobile UFC245 Don’t miss the prelim Opener “The Immortal “ Matt Brown is Fken back ! Who is with us ? Let’s Fken go! #UFC245 #MMA #NHB — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) December 14, 2019

Two legends enter the octagon #UFC245 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 15, 2019

Omg Ben Saunders now holds the longest triangle hold in UFC history. 🤯 #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Wow Matt Brown!!! Savage finish. #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Returning in style! 👊 After two years out, @IAmTheImmortal is back in a BIG way! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/5K74a1Daks — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Ayyyy!! Matt Brown with some of the nastiest elbows in the game 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC245 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 15, 2019

Were you surprised to see Matt Brown beating Ben Saunders by KO? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nationn!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/15/2019.