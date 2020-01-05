Multiple UFC fights announced for the 2020 calendar year including return of Jeremy Stephens

Multiple new UFC fights have been announced for the 2020 calendar year including the return of fan-favorite featherweight brawler Jeremy Stephens.

Check them out below.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, UFC 248 (via MMAjunkie.com)

A fantastic featherweight bout between top contenders Stephens and Kattar is set for UFC 248, which takes place on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. Stephens (28-17, 1 NC) is actually on a four-fight winless streak, but keep in mind those losses were to elite fighters in Yair Rodriguez, Zabit Magomedosharipov, and Jose Aldo. Kattar (20-4) is coming off of a loss to Magomedsharipov himself. Both guys are looking to bounce back here at UFC 248 and jump back into title contention in the stacked UFC featherweight division, so a win here is imperative for both.

Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia, UFC Brasilia (via Combate)

We recently reported that Burns was offered a fight against Maia in Brazil by the UFC, and the promotion got the fight it wanted as both men have agreed to the matchup. It takes place at UFC Brasilia on March 14 at Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. On paper, it’s a brilliant matchup between two amazing grapplers. Burns (17-3) is riding a four-fight win streak and has defeated Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko since moving up to welterweight. Maia (28-9) is coming off of three straight wins over Ben Askren, Anthony Rocco Martin, and Lyman Good. This should be an epic grappling match and the fact it takes place in Brazil is perfect.

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy, UFC London (via BetSafe)

Additionally, a fun featherweight bout between Amirkhani and Grundy is set for UFC London, taking place on March 21 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Amirkhani (15-4) is coming off of a TKO loss to Shane Burgos, the first time he’s been stopped in his career. Grundy (12-1) is riding a nine-fight win streak and defeated Nad Narimani via TKO in his UFC debut. This should be a fun fight.

What do you think of the new UFC fights announced for the 2020 calendar year?