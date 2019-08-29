Mickey Gall proclaims himself the “new Natural Born Killer” ahead of Condit fight

Yesterday afternoon, it was announced that former UFC interim welterweight champ Carlos Condit —who fights with the nickname “The Natural Born Killer” — will return to the cage opposite Mickey Gall. The bout is scheduled for December 7 in Washington D.C.

For Mickey Gall, this bout represents a huge opportunity, as Condit is perhaps the most decorated and accomplished opponent he’s fought to date. Gall seems to be excited about this challenge.

Speaking on Instagram shortly after the bout was announced, he issued a quick statement, and proclaimed himself the new Natural Born Killer.

“There’s a new natural born killer in town,” Gall wrote in the caption for his post.

Carlos Condit last fought in December, 2018, when he was submitted by Michael Chiesa. This loss extended the former champ and fan favorite’s current skid to five straight, as he’s also recently been defeated by Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, Neil Magny, Demian Maia and Robbie Lawler. His loss to Lawler — a split decision ruling — occurred in a thrilling, five-round title fight that many fans felt he should have won. Condit, who also held welterweight gold in WEC, is 30-13-0.

Mickey Gall, meanwhile, will be looking to build on the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri. Prior to this win, he was walloped to a TKO loss by a veteran of Condit’s vintage and another JacksonWink MMA staple, Diego Sanchez. This loss was preceded by a submission defeat of George Sullivan, a decision loss to Randy Brown, and four-straight rear-naked choke wins to kickstart his pro MMA career. Gall is perhaps best known as the man to welcome former pro wrestler CM Punk to MMA. The 27-year-old is 6-2 overall.

Here are the bouts announced for the UFC’s December visit to D.C. so far.

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Claudia Gadelha vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell

Carlos Condit vs. Mickey Gall

Cortney Casey vs. Virna Jandiroba

Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles

Who do you think will come out on top in this Gall vs. Condit fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.