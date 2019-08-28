Carlos Condit to battle Mickey Gall in Washington DC

Carlos Condit isn’t done yet. The former UFC interim welterweight champion will soon return to the Octagon opposite Lookin’ For a Fight product Mickey Gall.

The pair will meet when the UFC touches down in Washington DC on December 7. The bout was first reported by Post Sports.

Carlos Condit last fought in December, 2018, when he was submitted by Michael Chiesa. This loss extended the former champ and fan favorite’s current skid to five straight, as he’s also recently been defeated by Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, Neil Magny, Demian Maia and Robbie Lawler. His loss to Lawler — a split decision ruling — occurred in a thrilling, five-round title fight that many fans felt he should have won. Condit, who also held welterweight gold in WEC, is 30-13-0.

Mickey Gall, meanwhile, will be looking to build on the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri. Prior to this win, he was walloped to a TKO loss by a veteran of Condit’s vintage and another JacksonWink MMA staple, Diego Sanchez. This loss was preceded by a submission defeat of George Sullivan, a decision loss to Randy Brown, and four-straight rear-naked choke wins to kickstart his pro MMA career. Gall is perhaps best known as the man to welcome former pro wrestler CM Punk to MMA. The 27-year-old is 6-2 overall.

In addition to this Carlos Condit vs. Mickey Gall fight, the UFC’s December 7 stop in Washington D.C. will feature a heavyweight showdown between rising contender Walt Harris and former Strikeforce, Dream and K-1 champ Alistair Overeem. This heavyweight bout will serve as the card’s main event.

Who do you think will come out on top when Carlos Condit and Mickey Gall collide?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/28/2019.