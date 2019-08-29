Paulo Costa, five others, encouraged to change weight classes by CSAC

UFC 241 went down a couple of weeks ago in Anaheim, Calif., but the aftermath of the memorable event continues as six fighters — including Paulo Costa — have been recommended to move up a weight class by the California State Athletic Commission.

Along with Costa, who defeated Yoel Romero in their middleweight featured bout at the event, bantamweights Brandon Davis, Manny Bermudez, and Kyung Ho Kang, women’s flyweight Sabina Mazo, and featherweight Sodiq Yusuff have been given the recommendation.

The news was first reported by MMA Junkie.

The notices from the CSAC come after the six fighters had weight gains of 15 percent or more between the official weigh-ins, and the UFC 241 fight night, according to the commission’s weight cutting regulations.

While it is a recommendation, not a direct order, from the CSAC, should Costa or the other five competitors want to remain in their desired weight classes, they will need to prove they can do so in a safe manner.

“If those fighters wish to fight below the weight class that CSAC moved them to, then they will have to enroll in a nutrition program and work with the (UFC Performance Institute or a similar place) to address their weight/weight gain,” says CSAC representative Patrisha Blackstock to MMA Junkie in an email. “Their nutrition program and findings from the PI will have to be sent to CSAC for review and approval before the fighters are moved down in weight class.”

In total, 13 fighters on the UFC 241 card gained more than 10 percent of their body weight between the weigh-ins and fight night. Costa and Davis both were under the 15 percent number, but their 14.9 and 14.7 percent weight gains, respectively, were rounded up.

Costa’s win over Romero puts him in a prime position to face the winner of the upcoming middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Do you agree with the weight cutting regulations set forth by the CSAC? Should Paulo Costa move up a division?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.