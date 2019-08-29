Cain Velasquez discusses UFC return after lucha libre debut

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez recently made his lucha libre debut at Triplemania XXVII in Mexico City. Not only did the former champ look very impressive in this debut, be he also loved the experience. So much so that he’s not sure when he’ll return to the Octagon.

“For me, I know what I can do and I feel like learning wrestling for the short time that I’ve learned it, it feels very natural to me,” Velasquez told MMA Junkie of his pro wrestling debut. “I loved it. I love going out there and competing and I can’t wait to do more of it.

“I’ve always loved MMA as well from when I started doing it until now,” Velasquez added. “I’m still training and I still love it, so I’m not sure if I’m done yet. I still love MMA but pro wrestling is something I really love as well. It hit me by surprise and I wasn’t sure if I would like it or if I could even do it at first. I’ve becoming a natural to it. I love the acting side of it, the entertainment. I get to do stuff that’s physical then it also looks cool.”

One of the obvious appeals of pro wrestling over MMA is that there’s less risk of injury. While Velasquez says he’d like to fight again, it doesn’t seem like he’s in any rush to do so.

“In pro wrestling I’m able to work well with whoever is out there and it doesn’t put me in danger,” Velasquez said. “Fighting will definitely put my body in danger, put my knees at risk and everything else. It’s just full force with punching, kicking, takedowns and everything else. Your opponent is working against you and there’s the unknown of what they’re going to do as well.

“I do plan on coming back to fight as well, but at this moment I’m just having too much fun doing this pro wrestling. I can’t wait to go out there and perform again and try to be one of the best guys out there that has ever done pro wrestling.”

What do you think the future holds for Cain Velasquez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.