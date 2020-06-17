Mickey Gall on upcoming UFC opponent Mike Perry: “I’m a low-key fan”

Mickey Gall has both praised and roasted his upcoming UFC on ESPN opponent Mike Perry ahead of their June 27 fight.

Gall and Perry are set to throw down in the co-main event of the aforementioned card, in a bout that could give us a pretty good indication as to what the trajectory of both men is going to be in the next few years.

During a pre-fight interview with MMA Junkie, Gall was pretty relaxed when discussing both the positives and the negatives of the often controversial Mike Perry — with one of the first topics being his decision to only have his girlfriend in his corner.

“I don’t think it’s a very bright idea, but I don’t think Mike’s the brightest guy,” Gall said. “It’s kind of an appropriate move. Not shocking. I don’t know what to make of it. I’m not putting too much stock into that, because it’s going to be a fight. It’s a fight and it’s me and him in there. I’m going to have a great corner of coaches. Real, legit coaches and he might not. But that doesn’t make a difference. It’s just going to be us in there.”

“This will be a big win for me,” Gall said. “This will be nice win. I’m a low-key Mike Perry fan. He’s a fun fighter, he’s exciting, he always brings it. I’m looking forward to putting my kill stuff up against his kill stuff and see it where it ends up. He’s a great character. He’s funny, he talks some smack, he comes in there and fights hard and fights violent. I like that. I’m a low-key fan. I like him as an opponent.”

Perry, in a previous tweet, was a bit more ‘to the point’ on the subject of Gall.

“All of my opponent have been top tier for the past 3 years,” he said. “The best welterweights out there. So I’ve struggled a bit. To have a weak ass opponent like Mickey Gall for a real paycheck is a dream come true. Lol thanks UFC.”

Despite neither man being viewed as a top contender, this is easily one of the most anticipated fights on that card.

Who do you think will come out on top?