Mike Perry thanks the UFC for finally providing a “weak opponent” in Mickey Gall

Fan favorite Mike Perry (13-6 MMA) will return to the Octagon on June 27 for a welterweight bout with Mickey Gall.

Perry will be looking to snap a two fight losing skid when he takes on the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt later this month.

‘Platinum’ began his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in August of 2016 where he quickly compiled a 4-1 record which included four knockout victories.

However, following his sensational start with the promotion, Mike Perry has since gone just 2-5.

Due to his recent skid, the Florida native has decided to make some major changes to his fight camp. In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Perry revealed that the only person he plans on having in his corner for his next contest is his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

“My girlfriend, just her.” Mike Perry said. “If not, her and her friend.”

‘Platinum’ continued and explained why he was now against using coaches.

“I’m not listening to any coaches right now. Coaches who are saying things that they ain’t gonna go in there and do. They want it to be this way or this way, and like it’s a totally different way. I need a guy like me to hold mitts; I want to hold mitts for myself to be honest with you.” Mike Perry explained. “I can show people a couple of techniques or whatever, and I’m just ready to fight for my life. … Ain’t nobody gonna take this from me.”

As for Perry’s soon to be opponent Mickey Gall (6-2 MMA), the New Jersey native was last seen in action at August’s UFC Newark event where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri. That victory was preceded by a second round TKO loss to Diego Sanchez at UFC 235.

This afternoon Perry took to Twitter where he attempted to explain his recent struggles, this while thanking the UFC for providing him with a “weak ass opponent” in Mickey Gall.

All my opponents have been top tier for the past 3 years. The best welterweights out there. So I’ve struggled a bit. To have a weak ass opponent like @mickeygall for a real paycheck is a dream come true. Lol thanks @ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 7, 2020

“All of my opponent have been top tier for the past 3 years. The best welterweights out there. So I’ve struggled a bit. To have a weak ass opponent like Mickey Gall for a real paycheck is a dream come true. Lol thanks UFC.”

Mike Perry is coming off back-to-back tough losses to Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal,

so it will be interesting to see if he can rebound with a solid performance against Gall.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Mike Perry takes on Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night on June 27? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 7, 2020