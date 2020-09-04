Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill promoted to five-round UFC Vegas 10 main event

Michelle Waterson will be headlining another UFC show.

After next Saturday’s main event between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, the UFC has found its new main event. Multiple sources confirm to BJPENN.com that Waterson vs. Hill has been promoted to the main event. The fight will also be five rounds. Ariel Helwani of ESPN has also confirmed the fight will serve as the main event.

It is unique this fight between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill will be five rounds given the fact we have seen short notice main events before only be three rounds. For example, last Saturday’s card in Aleksandar Rakic vs. Anthony Smith was only three rounds after Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez fell off.

Michelle Waterson is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Last time out she dropped a very close split decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 249. Before that, she lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk by decision in the main event of UFC Tampa.

Angela Hill, meanwhile, had her three-fight winning streak snapped with a controversial split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha in May. During her winning streak, “Overkill” had stoppage wins over Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers, and a decision win over Loma Lookboonmee. Hill is currently ranked 13th at strawweight.

This will be the third main event for Michelle Waterson in the UFC while for Hill, it is the first time she is headlining a card. The stakes will also be high for this one as the winner could very well earn a top-five opponent and be one or two wins away from a title shot.

With Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill being the main event the card is now as follows:

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Andrea Lee vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Matt Frevola vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Mike Rodriguez vs. Ed Herman

Justine Kish vs. Sabina Mazo

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

