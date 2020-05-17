UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Claudia Gadelha defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event features a key strawweight battle as former title challenger Claudia Gadelha takes on surging division contender Angela Hill.

Gadelha (17-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos. The Brazilian standout has gone 4-2 over her past six Octagon appearance overall.

As for Angela Hill (12-7 MMA), ‘Overkill’ will enter UFC on ESPN 8 on a three-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Loma Lookboonmee in February.

Round one of the UFC on ESPN 8 co-headliner begins and Hill comes out quickly Claudia Gadelha looks land a looping right but misses. She throws a second that connects. Hill continues to move forward. Claudia is doing a good job landing her jab. Angela lands a front kick to the body. Gadelha with a nice combination followed by a body kick. She rips a good hook to the body of Angela Hill. ‘Overkill’ comes forward with a left hand that is blocked by the Brazilian. The fighters clinch and Claudia presses Angela against the cage. She lands a knee. Angie is desperately trying to get off the fence. Claudia won’t let her and winds up getting a takedown. She immediately moves to side control. Claudia Gadelha with some short left hands. She postures up and lands a pair of hammer fists. Hill gives up her back and more punches land for Claudia. Hill gets to her feet just as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event begins and Gadelha rips a shot to the body and then lands a punch over the top. Hill comes forward and lands a left. She lands a right hand that sends Claudia Gadelha crashing to the canvas. Hill let’s her up and Claudia appears to be alright. Gadelha shoots in for a takedown but doesn’t get it. She misses with a head kick and then with a combination. Angela Hill with a good jab. Claudia shoots in and forces the clinch. Hill reverses position and presses Gadelha up against the cage. The fighters break off the fence and Claudia lands a combination. Angela with a left hook in return. Gadelha rips the body and then lands a big overhand right. Another good right from Claudia. Angela rips a jab. Gadelha looks for a takedown but it is not there. Angela Hill rips the body of her opponent. She comes forward and lands a left hand. Claudia is cut. Hill with a head kick which is blocked. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC on ESPN co-headliner begins and Claudia Gadelha comes out quickly. She throws a combination and then looks for a takedown. Angela Hill is wise to it and circles away. ‘Overkill’ with a jab and Claudia responds with a left hook. She rips the body and lands a low kick. Gadelha with a straight right up the middle. Angela responds with a combination. Another good right hand finds a home for the Brazilian. She follows that up with a hook to the body. More shots from Claudia. Angela Hill with a jab and then a left hook. She lands a knee but Claudia counters with a right hand. She lands a big left hook now. That appeared to stun Hill. Claudia with all sorts of pressure now. Hill sticks a jab. Claudia misses with a left hook. One minute remains. Gadelha grabs Hill and presses her against the cage. The fighters battle in the clinch and Claudia lands an elbow on the break. Another right from Gadelha. Hill responds with a left hook. Big shots from both ladies as the horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill (29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

Who would you like to see Claudia Gadelha fight next following her split decision victory over Angela Hill at tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event in Jacksonville? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020