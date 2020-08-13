Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill off of August 22 card, fight rescheduled

The August 22 UFC card has taken another hit as Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill will no longer be fighting on that date. The event is scheduled to be headlined by Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar at bantamweight.

Sources told BJPENN.com that Michelle Waterson vs. Hill has also been removed from the card due to personal reasons on Waterson’s side. The good news, however, is the fact the fight will still happen as multiple sources confirm the scrap has been rescheduled for September 12.

Michelle Waterson is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Last time out she dropped a very close split decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 249. It was a fight many media members had scored for Waterson. Before that, she lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk by decision in the main event of UFC Tampa.

Waterson is currently ranked eighth at strawweight and has notable wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Paige VanZant, and Felice Herrig.

Angela Hill, meanwhile, had her three-fight winning streak snapped with a controversial split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha in May. During her winning streak, “Overkill” had stoppage wins over Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers, and a decision win over Loma Lookboonmee. Hill is currently ranked 13th at strawweight.

This was a very important fight for both Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill. Waterson was looking to get back into the win column and work her way back into a number one contender fight. For Hill, it was a chance to become a top-10 strawweight and get back into the win column after the loss.

The good news for both Waterson and Hill is the fight is only delayed three weeks. Whether the fight will be on the main card or prelims is unknown at this time. Odds have also been released with Hill opening at a -170 favorite and Waterson as a +145 underdog.

Who were you picking to win between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill?