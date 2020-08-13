Robert Whittaker makes prediction for UFC 254 fight with “monster” Jared Cannonier

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has made a bold prediction for his widely rumored UFC 254 fight with surging contender Jared Cannonier.

Whittaker, who is riding high on a big July win over Darren Till, delved into his matchup with the former heavyweight and light heavyweight Cannonier on a recent episode of Submission Radio.

“Mate, he is a bit of a monster,” Whittaker said of Cannonier. “He’s tough, he’s strong, he’s resilient. He just comes forward and he just hits you with that aggression and power, and he’s kind of got that unstoppable momentum sort of thing going for him right now. But the thing is though, I’m actually pretty good at monster slaying. When I went through the division the first time, everyone was a monster. I carved through them. And I respect his skillsets, I just think I’m better. I think I have the toolset to beat him, and I’m gonna put them to the test.”

While Whittaker respects Cannonier’s skillset, he’s optimistic that he’ll be able to finish his UFC 254 foe–something he failed to do in his July fight with Till.

“I have a feeling this one’s gonna be much quicker [than the Till fight],” Whittaker said. “We’re both gonna go out there and we’re both aggressive guys. We’re gonna take it to each other and we’re gonna see where the chips fall. I guess I had a great game plan with Darren Till. The game plan going in, which was to use my entire skillset, be patient, and that got me across the line and I stuck to the game plan perfectly. And hats off to my coaching staff for just making sure I stuck to it, because I have a tendency to stray sometimes. But I think moving forward in the Jared Cannonier fight, I’m gonna do the same thing. I have an entire skillset at my disposal. I think I’m better than him across the board. I can take this fight wherever I want. As long as I’m leading the dance, I think he’s in a lot of trouble.

“I think I put him out and get him out at the end of round two,” Whittaker added, offering a specific prediction. “I think I’m gonna be too much. I’m gonna sting him too much. I’m gonna touch him up.”

Do you think Robert Whittaker can make good on this prediction?