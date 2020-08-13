Herbert Burns explains why UFC 252 opponent Daniel Pineda is more dangerous than champ Alex Volkanovski

UFC featherweight Herbert Burns has explained why he believes Daniel Pineda is a more dangerous opponent for him than the division’s champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Burns will return to action this weekend at UFC 252 where he will go up against the aforementioned Pineda, with the latter returning to the UFC after six years away from the promotion. Burns, on the other hand, is hoping to extend his strong start to 2020 after going 2-0 in the first half of the year.

During a pre-fight interview, Burns was pretty clear in letting the media know what he thinks about both Pineda and the featherweight champion Volkanovski.

“Daniel Pineda doesn’t go to decision,” Burns told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “He’s not a decision man. He goes there and finishes the job and doesn’t let the judges dictate the results of the fight. He always goes to for the finish. That’s why I think he’s more dangerous than Volkanovski. He’s dangerous and goes for the knockout or submission. That’s why he’s more dangerous than the champion.”

“It will be my third fight here at the (UFC) Apex and so far two submission victories here in the first round,” Burns said. “Hopefully I can keep the same thing going. … They will close the cage and it will just be me and Daniel Pineda there and it will be a war and I will be victorious.”

Volkanovski, on the other hand, can’t seem to escape talk of a trilogy fight against Max Holloway – even though he doesn’t appear to be all too interested in the prospect.

“By the end of the year, we’re going to have a clear No. 1 and you’re going to just keep giving Max rematches? It just doesn’t really make sense right now,” Volkanovski said. “I want No. 1 contenders. I want some fresh blood in there.

“We know that last fight was close but the judges gave me the decision and that’s that,” Volkanovski said. “In the first fight, even though it was competitive, I pretty clearly won that fight. To just give him another rematch straight away and put the division on hold, it just doesn’t really make sense.”

While there are some things that need to be figured out at the top of the division, it’s safe to say that featherweight is one to watch for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.