Official: Tony Ferguson will not compete at UFC 254

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has officially been removed from UFC 254 after his proposed fight with Dustin Poirier fell through.

Ferguson was set to fight Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 254. The fight would have likely been a No. 1 contender bout, with the winner of the fight taking on the victor of the main event between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje. It was also extra insurance just in case anything happened to the main event fighters, as either Ferguson or Poirier could have filled in for the fight.

Unfortunately, the fight is now off. UFC president Dana White earlier this week said there were issues getting Poirier to sign the contract, and after the promotion announced the signing of Michael Chanler on Thursday to be the backup, the UFC has now decided to remove Ferguson from the card as well. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter has the scoop.

I spoke with Dana White earlier and he confirmed that Tony Ferguson will no longer be competing at UFC 254. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2020

I spoke with Dana White earlier and he confirmed that Tony Ferguson will no longer be competing at UFC 254.

Fans were really looking forward to the Poirier vs. Ferguson fight, and understandable so considering both men are exciting fighters, so hearing that news that the fight is off is certainly disappointing to everyone who loves MMA. The hope is that the UFC can mend its relationship with Poirier after White’s recent comments about him and the promotion can put together the matchup for later this year. But at this point, it’s hard to say.

It is somewhat surprising that the UFC wasn’t able to keep Ferguson on the card to face Chandler instead. White said earlier this week that the promotion had a replacement fight in place for Ferguson after Poirier fell off the card, and the thought is that Chandler was the guy. Instead, it looks like Ferguson will now not compete on Fight Island at all.

What do you think is next for Tony Ferguson?