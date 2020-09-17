Dana White says Donald Cerrone “needs to win badly” at UFC Vegas 11

UFC president Dana White says that aging warrior Donald Cerrone “needs to win badly” when he takes on Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11.

Cerrone is one of the greatest fighters of all time and is a surefire UFC Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done. Just last year he was on a three-fight win streak against Al Iaquinta, Alexander Hernandez, and Mike Perry, but ever since then it’s been a tough go for “Cowboy.” Cerrone has lost his last four fights in a row against Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson, leading some to suggest he should retire.

To be fair to Cerrone, he has only lost to elite, top-15 fighters during his skid and there’s no shame in losing to who he lost to. Having said that, anytime you lose four straight it’s not a good thing for your career.

Speaking to ESPN SportsCenter, White admitted that “everything is on the line” for Cerrone this weekend in his fight against Price.

“Yeah, I would say everything is on the line for Cowboy, you know? Listen, in professional sports, the day starts to come when, you know, all of our heroes start to get old and Cowboy Cerrone is getting there. So Saturday night’s a big night for him. He needs a win. He needs a win badly,” White said.

Cerrone is now 37 years old and after a long and storied MMA career that began way back in 2006, he is finally starting to slow down. Though Cerrone only lost to top guys during his losing skid, the fact he has been taking so much damage in his fights is certainly concerning at this late stage of his career. It doesn’t get any easier this weekend when he takes on the hard-hitting Price in a fight that he is the underdog in.

Do you think Donald Cerrone should consider retirement if he loses again?