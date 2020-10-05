Michel Pereira calls out Anthony Pettis with help from Johnny Walker

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira called out long-time Octagon veteran Anthony Pettis with a little help from his friend Johnny Walker.

Following his recent submission win over Zelim Imadaev, Pereira called out several of the UFC’s top welterweights including Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. However, those types of top-five ranked opponents were always Pereira shooting for the moon. A guy like Pettis, who is ranked in the bottom end of the top-15, makes a lot more sense for Pereira in his next fight. And so the Brazilian recently made the callout official with Walker’s help.

Pereira and Walker are currently training their backflips and somersaults together in Las Vegas, and both were recently a guest on the “What Happens Here” podcast with Marcus Deegan. With Walker’s help, Pereira called out Pettis. Check out what he said below.

On the podcast today @Showtimepettis gets a call out 👊🏼Full episode our now , link in my bio 👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/iI7YRb0RXg — Marcus deegan👊🏼 (@DeeganMarcus) October 4, 2020

“Anthony Pettis, I want to beat you up,” Pereira said. “Anthony Pettis, I want to beat you up.”

Pereira is not currently ranked in the top-15 but a win over Pettis, who is the No. 14 ranked welterweight on the UFC roster, would help get him there. Pereira is currently only 2-2 in the UFC with wins over Imadaev and Danny Roberts and losses to Diego Sanchez and Tristan Connelly. However, keep in mind that he is always an exciting fighter win-or-lose, so perhaps Pettis would be interested in the matchup for the fans.

For Pettis, he is coming off of a decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 that snapped a two-fight losing skid to Carlos Diego Ferreira and Nate Diaz. Pettis is not at the same level he once was when he was the UFC lightweight champion, but he remains one of the top-15 welterweights in the UFC and a suitable next opponent for Pereira.

Would you like to see Michel Pereira fight Anthony Pettis?