Court McGee admits he reset his own broken nose in the middle of Carlos Condit fight

Court McGee sustained a broken nose in the middle of his fight with Carlos Condit, but he didn’t need a doctor to help him fix it.

McGee met Condit met on the undercard of last Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 4 card. Mid-way through the fight, Condit landed a blow that badly broke his foe’s nose. Rather than waiting for a doctor to fix this injury, McGee took it upon himself to straighten the break between rounds.

He recounted this experience on Instagram after the fight.

“Back to the states, had lots of people ask about my nose,” McGee wrote. “I reset it in the second round. I had felt that it was crooked as I stood up off the stool in between rounds so I smashed it straight and kept fighting.”

McGee ended up losing his fight with Condit by unanimous decision, but his toughness earned him the respect of viewers everywhere—and of Condit.

Condit praised McGee post-fight, and the pair actually shared a meal before they returned home to the United States.

“Well this dude fixed [his nose] himself, so he’s a f**king savage,” Condit said (h/t SCMP MMA). “I think I forgot about it because it wasn’t f**king crooked any more. What a gangster.”

Condit also added that he knew McGee would continue fighting “until it’s over.”

What are your thoughts on Court McGee fixing his own broken nose mid-fight?