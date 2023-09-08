Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling booked to face Nathaniel Wood at Polaris 25

By Susan Cox - September 8, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has been booked to face Nathaniel Wood at Polaris 25.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) most recently fought and was defeated by TKO by Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) this past August at UFC 292. With the loss, it was ‘Suga’ who became the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Prior to his loss at UFC 292, “Funk Master” was on a 9-fight winning streak with his most recent victory coming against Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 288.

It has been announced that Aljamain Sterling will be making a quick return to action when he meets up with Nathaniel Wood (19-5 MMA) for a Superfight on Saturday, September 30th at Polaris 25 which takes place at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre in Wales, U.K.

‘The Prospect’ is sporting 3 wins in a row coming into Polaris 25, defeating Charles Rosa (14-8 MMA), Charles Jourdain (14-6 MMA) and most recently Andre Fili (22-10 MMA).

Ariel Helwani took to ‘X‘ with the news and a picture of Sterling vs Wood:

“Aljamain Sterling will be facing Nathaniel Wood in a grappling match on September 30th on Polaris 25. The event takes place in Wales.”

Polaris has put out the following notification on their website:

‘Polaris is coming back to Wales with the biggest cash prize for grappling in European history! Featuring an all-star lineup of some of the greatest grapplers on the planet, do not miss your chance to see these superstars in person on September 30th. Plus, a stacked undercard of local and national talent.’

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling UFC

