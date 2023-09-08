Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling booked to face Nathaniel Wood at Polaris 25

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has been booked to face Nathaniel Wood at Polaris 25.

Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) most recently fought and was defeated by TKO by Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) this past August at UFC 292. With the loss, it was ‘Suga’ who became the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Prior to his loss at UFC 292, “Funk Master” was on a 9-fight winning streak with his most recent victory coming against Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 288.

It has been announced that Aljamain Sterling will be making a quick return to action when he meets up with Nathaniel Wood (19-5 MMA) for a Superfight on Saturday, September 30th at Polaris 25 which takes place at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre in Wales, U.K.

‘The Prospect’ is sporting 3 wins in a row coming into Polaris 25, defeating Charles Rosa (14-8 MMA), Charles Jourdain (14-6 MMA) and most recently Andre Fili (22-10 MMA).

Ariel Helwani took to ‘X‘ with the news and a picture of Sterling vs Wood:

Aljamain Sterling will be facing Nathaniel Wood in a grappling match on September 30th on Polaris 25. The event takes place in Wales. pic.twitter.com/Y6DPrfEFpY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 8, 2023

Polaris has put out the following notification on their website:

‘Polaris is coming back to Wales with the biggest cash prize for grappling in European history! Featuring an all-star lineup of some of the greatest grapplers on the planet, do not miss your chance to see these superstars in person on September 30th. Plus, a stacked undercard of local and national talent.’

Are you looking forward to seeing Aljamain Sterling in action once again? Do you think he can defeat Nathaniel Wood at Polaris 25?

