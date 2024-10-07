Daniel Cormier details how Alex Pereira can achieve UFC GOAT status after UFC 307

By Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier believes UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t far removed from being considered the greatest of all time.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira

Pereira finished Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event last Saturday in Salt Lake City. Despite a rocky start to the fight, Pereira rallied late to badly batter Rountree and retain the light heavyweight belt.

After making UFC history numerous times in his career, Pereira is on the precipice of legend status. A potential move up to heavyweight is also possible for Pereira before he decides to hang up the gloves.

Cormier, who entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022, feels Pereira is on the verge of surpassing Jon Jones and others as the all-time best.

Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is ‘close’ to making a GOAT argument

In a recent edition of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier revealed the roadmap for Pereira to enter the GOAT conversation.

“Not quite the greatest. But if he can somehow win a fight at heavyweight, compete for the [heavyweight championship] or continue to defend this belt at light heavyweight, I don’t know that you can even question it,” Cormier said. “This man who became the middleweight champ, has defended the light heavyweight championship. He was never a real middleweight, though, he was so big, that it was easy to see how [Israel Adesanya] got him the second time…this dude is special. Very special, I believe he can do whatever he wants at this point, because he’s got a lot of goodwill with the organization right now…

“IF he did go into the office of Dana, Hunter, and those guys, and go ‘I’d like to fight Tom Aspinall for the interim championship’…those actions that he showed last weekend, lead you to those types of opportunities. The world is really his oyster in terms of what he can do next, if he so chooses to try a fight up at heavyweight…but for right now, he’s gotta fight Ankalaev, if he gets through Rakić.”

Pereira will take some time off and prepare for his UFC return sometime in 2025. He’ll likely face the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić winner for his next title defense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr.

WATCH | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024
Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland responds to troll following UFC 307 loss: "I feel like a piece of sh*t”

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

Kevin Holland has responded to an online troll following his UFC 307 loss to Roman Dolidze.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley predicts KO win over Kamaru Usman in possible UFC welterweight banger

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Joaquin Buckley is ready to take a major step up, and he feels the timing is right for a Kamaru Usman showdown.

Julianna Pena Daniel Cormier
Julianna Pena

Daniel Cormier scolds Julianna Pena for not building Kayla Harrison fight during UFC 307 post-fight interview

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes Julianna Pena missed out on a big opportunity after striking gold a second time at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Early UFC betting odds for Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison title fight revealed

Fernando Quiles - October 7, 2024

Early odds for a potential title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison have been revealed.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison opens up on her decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307: “It just wasn’t the performance I was hoping for”

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024
Alex Pereira weigh-in
Marc Goddard

Referee Marc Goddard reacts to the “ungodly” punching power of Alex Pereira following UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

MMA referee Marc Goddard couldn’t help but praise the punching power of Alex Pereira in the wake of UFC 307.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reacts to the “atrocious” judging at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on what he deemed to be atrocious judging at UFC 307 last weekend.

Jose Aldo
Mario Bautista

Jose Aldo issues statement following split decision loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

MMA legend Jose Aldo has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Mario Bautista last weekend.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree issues statement following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Khalil Rountree may not be the UFC light heavyweight champion, but he feels stronger than ever.