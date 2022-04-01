Michael Chandler reveals goal to face Conor McGregor in July after Tony Ferguson bout at UFC 274: “The timing works perfect”

Michael Chandler has revealed his ideal summer plans. The former UFC title challenger aims to face Conor McGregor in July.

The 35-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 268 in November 2021. While he came up short in his war against Justin Gaethje, the pair got ‘Fight of the Night’ honors. The bout was also labeled as one of the best of the entire year by many fans and pundits.

Michael Chandler is now lined up to face another former lightweight champion at UFC 274 in May. ‘Iron’ is set to face division staple Tony Ferguson in another fight that promises to be fun. However, it seems that Chandler has more plans than just fighting in May.

The lightweight spoke to MMAFighting about his fight with Ferguson and his future plans. Chandler revealed that his ideal next fight after ‘El Cucuy’ would be a showdown with Conor McGregor in July. The Irishman is slated to return in the summer and has shown interest in fighting him.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“It’s one that I’m interested in. I want the Conor fight just for the magnitude of the moment. Stepping inside the octagon and doing something monumental by fighting him. Having all of the mixed martial arts eyeballs, eyeballs all across the world [on you]. You don’t get a bigger platform than fighting Conor McGregor. So that’s what I would love to happen if I don’t get the title shot.”

Michael Chandler continued, “July, August works great for me. I will go out there and beat Tony in May, have a little time to recover, then go back into training camp for a July, August fight. The timing works out perfect. I think I’m a great guy for Conor if he comes back and doesn’t get a title shot. He’s going to have to go through somebody to get a title shot, I think I’m the perfect guy.”

What do you think about Michael Chandler’s comments about fighting Conor McGregor?