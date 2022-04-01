Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov retrieves title from damaged building in Ukraine (video)

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has posted a new video from wartorn Ukraine.

The current 170-pound champion was set to face Michael Page at Bellator London in May. However, he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to the ongoing war in his home country. In his place is Logan Storley, with the expectation that the winner of Bellator 281’s headliner will face Amosov in the future.

Like many notable figures in the country such as Wladimir Klitschko and Vasyl Lomachenko, Yaroslav Amosov enlisted into the military. His ongoing military service has seen him go mostly quiet on social media. His last update was a depressing one that reflected the horrific war crimes being committed during the battle.

“Greetings to all. Wanted to say — well, wanted to repeat — many people talked about this special operation. You’re not saving us,” Amosov said on Instagram (via MMAFighting). “We are defending ourselves. Russian troops came to our territory and they talk about saving us? It’s very interesting to me, who did you save in this house? And this is just a fraction of it. It drops [a shell] on orphanages and regular houses. They shoot at civilians.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

However, he has recently uploaded a quick update. This one was much more good-spirited and light-hearted.

Yaroslav Amosov was seen in a recent video showing him emerging from a noticeably damaged building in Ukraine. The Bellator welterweight champion then showed a plastic bag containing his title. He brought up the championship and began walking around with the title.

Despite the ongoing war, Yaroslav Amosov seemed to be in good spirits in the video. In a recently posted photo by Bellator’s Scott Coker, the champion was seen smiling in a picture with his fellow soldiers. The proud Ukrainian is seen in the background holding up his 170-pound crown.

Look at that smile! pic.twitter.com/f1YoUp3u2I — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) April 1, 2022