Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor, McGregor says “I’m down”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor, and McGregor replied by saying that “I’m down” to fight at some point.

Chandler fought three hard rounds with Justin Gaethje at this past Saturday’s UFC 268 pay-per-view card. Although Chandler lost the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards, his stock arguably went up despite the loss just because it was such an incredible fight. Importantly, Chandler’s durability allowed him to stay in the fight despite Gaethje throwing everything that he had at him. It was an amazing fight and it looks like the performance of Chandler caught the eye of the sport’s biggest star in McGregor.

Just two days after fighting tooth-and-nail with Gaethje at UFC 268, Chandler took to his social media to call out McGregor for a 2022 match. McGregor saw the callout from Chandler and he responded quickly, indicating that it is a fight that he is interested in down the road. As for Chandler, he’s happy McGregor wants it and sent him a message.

2022

I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2021

I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Thank you sir. It would be my pleasure. See you soon. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 8, 2021

Thank you sir. It would be my pleasure. See you soon.

McGregor is currently healing up from the broken leg that he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, but he is expected to return to the Octagon sometime in 2022. When he does return to competition, it looks like he has a willing dance partner in the form of Chandler, who just came off an incredible fight against Gaethje. It’s also worth noting that Chandler made his UFC debut earlier this year at UFC 257, on the card headlined by the rematch between McGregor and Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Do you want to see the UFC book Michael Chandler against Conor McGregor, and who do you think would win this lightweight bout?