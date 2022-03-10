Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 274

It seems that the long-awaited Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson fight has a date.

For months, ‘Iron’ and ‘El Cucuy’ have teased a fight against one another. However, a date hasn’t been known for the bout, as the UFC tried to set the fight for early summer but Ferguson wanted it sooner. It seems that the promotion has finally nailed down the fight and made it official.

The news was first broken by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on Twitter. According to Barrasso, the bout has been added to UFC 274 and will be a three-round bout. The fight is expected to be one of the biggest on a card that is headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

Both men head into the fight badly needing a win. The two lightweight contenders are currently riding losing streaks. Chandler has lost his last two bouts, while Ferguson is on a three-fight skid.

‘Iron’ was signed to the UFC in October 2020 and made a splash in January of the following year. His knockout victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 led him to receive a title shot in his next bout. However, he came up short in his bid for the UFC vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. His most recent bout was a unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, was riding a 12-fight winning streak heading into his fight with Gaethje at UFC 249. He would get dominated and stopped in his bout with ‘The Highlight’ in May 2020, which kickstarted his losing streak. Following his loss to Gaethje, he lost to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Regardless of their losing streaks, this promises to be a must-watch fight for all UFC fans.

