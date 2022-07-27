Michael Chandler expects “total package” Paddy Pimblett to be “nipping” at his heels in the near future

UFC star Michael Chandler has explained why he expects Paddy Pimblett to continue rising up through the division.

Last Saturday night at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett went a step further to silencing his critics by submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round of their highly anticipated clash. ‘The Baddy’ moved to 3-0 in the UFC and proved, once again, that he’s able to handle the pressure when the lights are on bright.

One man who was there to see his performance live and in living colour was Michael Chandler, a member of the lightweight division who is slightly higher up the rankings than the Scouse sensation.

During a media scrum, Chandler explained why he likes Pimblett and can see him continuing to find success.

“He’s great, man,” Chandler told reporters backstage at The O2 this past weekend. “Paddy and I have been in contact a little bit. He’s a guy who’s in that perfect – kind of that perfect position where I’m the guy. I’m gonna be the champion here in the next 12 months. He’s going to be nipping at my heels, coming into the top 15, coming into the top 10. But I don’t have a scarcity mindset when it comes to other guys in my division, especially when I see guys who are doing it the right way in my opinion.”

“He’s a marketable guy, he’s a happy guy, he’s a fun guy, he’s fun to watch, he’s fun on the microphone, he’s the total package,” Chandler said. “People can hate on him all they want, but really they’re just being haters. Paddy Pimblett is the total package, but can he put it together inside the octagon within the bells and continue to keep winning? We’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s assessment of Paddy Pimblett and his potential?