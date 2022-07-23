UFC London Results: Paddy Pimblett stops Jordan Leavitt in Round 2 (Video)

Today’s UFC London event features a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA) most recently competed in March of this year earning a first round submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas. That extended Paddy’s current win streak to four in a row.

Meanwhile, Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) last competed in April of 2022, earning a split-decision win over Trey Ogden. ‘The Monkey King’ has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2020.

Round one of this lightweight scrap begins and Jordan Leavitt lands a front kick to open the fight. Paddy Pimblett returns it and then fires off a 1-2. Leavitt drops for a double leg and eats an elbow. Leavitt with the trip takedown, but Pimblett is right back to his feet. Knee to the body from Leavitt and then another. Pimblett returns one but eats another. Pimblett grabs Leavitt’s neck, Jordan picks him up and slams him. Pimblett still holding the guillotine and gets back to guard. Paddy Pimblett lets go of the choke and kicks Leavitt off to scramble back up. Leavitt still with the bodylock and keeps him on the cage. A left hand from Leavitt. Pimblett drops for guillotine again. Leavitt shrugs off the attempts and Pimblett quickly scrambles back up. Jordan Leavitt lets ‘The Baddy’ off the cage, goes for a front kick and then dives on a takedown. Pimblett jumps for guillotine and winds up on top. Pimblett takes the back and lands a couple shots before the bell.

Round two begins and Jordan Leavitt unloads a couple of front kicks. Paddy Pimblett goes to the body and looks for a right hook over the top. More front kicks now from Leavitt. Pimblett pushes forward and eats a couple right hands for his efforts. Short elbows against the cage from Pimblett. He tries a hip toss but Leavitt is wise to it. Jordan looks for a trip and drops for a single leg takedown. Pimblett throws attempts a choke but it is not there. Pimblett scrambles onto Leavitt’s back with a body triangle and an arm trapped. He locks in a rear-naked choke and Leavitt taps.

Official UFC London Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (RNC) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his submission victory over Leavitt this evening in England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!