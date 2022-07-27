UFC 277 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 277, Julianna Pena is looking to defend her bantamweight title for the first time as she rematches Amanda Nunes. Heading into the fight, Pena is a +230 underdog while the challenger is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros actually believe Pena will defend her belt as they think she has Nunes’ number and can outlast the Brazilian to get another finish.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2:

Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: Amanda Nunes gets her belt back.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Man, that is a hard one and I’m not doubting Julianna Pena. I think she gets it done again as maybe she has Nunes’ number.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Julianna Pena, styles make fights and I think she is a bad matchup for Nunes.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Nunes, I think she overlooked Pena and didn’t show up in the first fight.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with stick Julianna Pena. I think she won’t let Nunes intimidate her and bring it to the deeper waters and maybe get another finish.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I mean my head says Amanda Nunes, heart says Pena but I’m going to go with Pena. She changed her entire camp Pena is tough and she won’t back down from Nunes.

Charles Rosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Amanda Nunes. I expect a much better performance and for her to come back strong and get her belt back, probably by TKO.

Orion Cosce, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Nunes. She didn’t look good in the last fight once she was getting hit so I’m not too sure but I think it will be a good fight.

Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: I think it will go the same as the first fight as it will be back-and-forth but Pena will outlast Nunes again. She will land cleaner shots and in the championship rounds, she will get a TKO via ground and pound or sub to defend her belt.

Fighters picking Julianna Pena: Adrian Yanez, Terrance McKinney, Billy Quarantillo, Cody Brundage, Kyle Nelson

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Jonathan Pearce, Alex Morono, Charles Rosa, Orion Cosce