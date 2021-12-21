Michael Chandler apologizes for being “a little too critical” of Dustin Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliviera

Former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler has apologized for being a bit too critical of Dustin Poirier’s submission loss to Charles Oliveira.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) and Oliveira (32-8 MMA) collided in the headliner of UFC 269 with the promotions lightweight world title up for grabs.

Charles Oliveira had of course captured the UFC’s vacant 155lbs strap by stopping the aforementioned Michael Chandler earlier this year with punches.

‘Do Bronx’ wound up earning his first career title defense against ‘The Diamond’ this month at UFC 269, submitting Poirier with a rear-naked choke (see that here).

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler took to social media where he insinuated that Dustin Poirier had “quit” at UFC 269.

Now after having some time to soak it all in, ‘Iron Mike’ is walking back on that previous criticism.

“I also got my back taken by Charles Oliveira. He almost had that choke locked up and I was able to fight out of it,” Chandler said. “So I’ve been in that position. I was able to get out of it. I will admit, I will concede maybe using the word ‘quit’ was a little bit harsh, especially against one of the good guys. People are probably like how are you going to come at Dustin Poirier, he’s one of the best guys in MMA, right? It was just me.”

Michael Chandler continued (h/t MMA Fighting):

“More than anything, I guess it was the admiration, the jubilation of watching Charles Oliveira do what he did when nobody thought he was going to be able to do that except most of his fellow countrymen in Brazil and maybe a couple analysts and a couple of his fellow fighters, coupled with loving the sport even though I lost to Charles Oliveira, loving the sport and being pumped up on the sport. I’ll admit, it was probably a little bit too critical. But that’s kind of where I’m at on it.”

Michael Chandler is still awaiting his next Octagon assignment from UFC officials. ‘Iron Mike’ is coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje in his most recent effort.

Are you surprised that Chandler is walking back on his previous comments about Poirier's submission loss?