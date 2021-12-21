Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida.

Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision.

The rematch left no controversy as after a lacklustre opening, five rounds later, Jake Paul was able to knock Tyron Woodley out cold with a devastating right hand (see that here).

It was a heartbreaking loss for ‘The Chosen One’. Adding salt to the wound was the fact that the setback marked his sixth straight loss in combat sports.

Many MMA fans, as well as some current and former fighters, scolded Tyron Woodley for getting knocked out by Jake Paul. Among the critics was current NFL free agent running back Le’Veon Bell.

“Jake Paul fight me, stop trying to fight people who can’t box.” – Bell wrote on Twitter.

Those comments not only upset Tyron Woodley, but ‘The Problem Child’ also took offense (see more on that here).

With their combat sports rivalry seemingly dead, many expected that we wouldn’t be hearing ‘Woodley and Paul’ in the same sentence excluding references to the KO.

However, if Jake Paul has his way that will not be the case. The former Disney star recently shared that he plans on continuing his relationship with ‘T-Wood’ in the form of a podcast and maybe even a movie:

“People are saying we should do a podcast together. I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together. So, our relationship doesn’t end here.”

Both men, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, have stated their respective intentions to continue their fighting careers in 2022.

Both men, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, have stated their respective intentions to continue their fighting careers in 2022.