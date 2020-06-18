Michael Bisping wants stiffer competition for Sean O’Malley

Michael Bisping hopes Sean O’Malley is due for a showdown with a ranked UFC bantamweight.

O’Malley is coming off an impressive knockout victory over Eddie Wineland. The bout took place at UFC 250 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The win improved O’Malley’s perfect pro MMA record to 12-0. Many believe “Sugar” has massive star potential and Bisping wants to see just how good O’Malley can be.

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, “The Count” said stiffer competition is in order for O’Malley.

“He’s a rising star for sure,” Bisping said of Sean O’Malley. “He’s gotta get a good jump up in competition next time I think cause he was talking afterwards. Hey, listen great performance. He’s talking a big game as he has to do, right? That’s how you get the headlines, that’s how you start getting towards the title fight. He also said that Henry Cejudo retired because of him as well. Again, it’s like I get it, I get it. He’s saying the right things and maybe. Maybe he could go out there and smoke Cejudo.”

Bisping went on to say that O’Malley is handling his time with reporters and social media the right way.

“He is saying the right things but he’s yet to fight somebody inside the top 15,” Bisping continued when discussing Sean O’Malley’s potential. “I’m assuming next time it’s gonna be a big showcase for him. I certainly think he’s probably gotta be co-main event or main event in his next fight. He could certainly be the main event on a Fight Night.”

O’Malley certainly isn’t shy on confidence. He thinks that even this early in his career that he can knock former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt out. He made the bold statement when speaking to ESPN.

“Yeah, absolutely, 100 percent. I feel like I’d knock Cody out. I mean, he looked more improved on Saturday. He looked like he was more calculated, more calm, he looked very much improved since getting knocked out three times,” Sean O’Malley explained. “So, he did improve, he is high-level. He’s a very, very dangerous opponent and anyone that just throws bombs like that is dangerous. I feel like I’m calculated enough, accurate enough, and skilled enough to be able to knock him out. It’s a win-win fight for me.”

Time will tell if O’Malley does indeed become the star the UFC is hoping he will be. The “Sugar” show certainly won’t be out of options for his next opponent in a stacked bantamweight division.

Who would you match Sean O’Malley against next?