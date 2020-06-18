VIDEO | Mike Perry shows off unexplained wounds, says Gall fight is “still on next week”

UFC welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry seems to have some new and fairly serious looking injuries, but he says his fight with Mickey Gall is still on.

Perry, who is scheduled to fight Gall on June 27 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, showed off his injuries on Instagram on Thursday, but did not provide any explanation as to their cause.

Instead, he merely assured that his fight with Gall will go ahead as planned.

View this post on Instagram Fight is still on next week ! #JustBleed A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

“Fight is still on next week,” Perry wrote in the caption for his video, which shows significant cuts on his hand and face.

While it’s possible Perry is pranking his fans with some fake lacerations—its happened before—his wounds certainly look real, and like the kind of thing the Nevada Athletic Commission will take a good, hard look at before clearing him to fight.

Perry has not fought since December, when he experienced a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Geoff Neal. This setback was preceded by a split decision loss to ranked contender Vicente Luque, and a decision win over Alex Oliveira. The fan favorite, who is never in a boring fight, is 13-6-0 overall and 6-6 in the Octagon.

Mickey Gall, meanwhile, will enter his fight with Perry with a 6-2 overall record, and a 5-2 mark in the Octagon. He’s riding a decision win over Salim Touahri, which was preceded by a TKO loss to Salim Touahri. Gall is best known for his victories over CM Punk and Sage Northcutt, which both came by way of rear-naked choke in 2016.

Perry and Hooker are slated to serve as the co-main event of the June 27 card. The card will be headlined by a clash of lightweight contenders as Dustin Poirier looks to rebound from a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov against New Zealand’s Dan Hooker.

Do you think Mike Perry will end up competing on the card?