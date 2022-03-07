Chael Sonnen praises “gentleman” Rafael dos Anjos for his sportsmanship in UFC fight with Renato Moicano

Chael Sonnen believes the sportsmanship of Rafael dos Anjos caused his fight with Renato Moicano to go the distance.

It was just this past weekend on Saturday March 5th at UFC 272 that Rafael dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) met Renato Moicano (16-5 MMA) in the cage in the co-main catchweight event. The two Brazilians fought it out for the full five rounds, with RDA coming out the victor.

It was a one-sided bout, with Dos Anjos clearly getting the strikes in and punishing Moicano throughout the match.

Chael Sonnen, speaking on the fight on his YouTube channel believes the only reason there wasn’t a TKO stoppage of the match, was because Rafael dos Anjos was a gentleman saying (h/t SportsKeeda):

“The only reason that fifth round was competitive is because RDA, in addition to every other beautiful thing I said about him, also happens to be a gentleman. He also happens to be a sportsman. He happened to respect what was going on, whether agreed with it or not, he’s gonna make the best of it, he’s going to fix the situation himself. That’s what happened there.”

RDA is now looking towards his next opponent and speaking at the post fight press conference indicated he would like to match-up with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA).

“Conor is a big name. It’s always a lot of pay-per-view, he sells a lot of pay-per-view, that’ll be a big money fight of course and we have kind of, we have a history too… I’m looking for names that make me want to go to the gym and train. I don’t wanna fight names that don’t interest me.” RDA commented.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Do you believe the fight would have ended early had Rafael not been a gentleman in the cage? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!