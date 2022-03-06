UFC 272 Results: Rafael dos Anjos defeats Renato Moicano (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 272 event is co-headlined by a 160lbs catchweight fight featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Renato Moicano.

Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) will be competing for the first time since November of 2020, where he scored a split decision victory over Paul Felder. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘RDA’, who had previously suffered losses to Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (16-5-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 272 event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round submission victory over Alex Hernandez at UFC 271.

Round one of the UFC 272 co-main event begins and Renota Moicano lands a hard kick to the body of Rafael dos Anjos. He shoots in and lands a takedown. ‘RDA’ quickly gets back to his feet and breaks away. Dos Anjos shoots in and scores a takedown. He lets Moicano get back to his feet and then just misses with a head kick. Rafael with another takedown and this time he lands in side control. Renato gets back to half guard but eats some elbows from ‘RDA’ in the process. Rafael postures up and looks to rain down some punches. Moicano is back to full guard now. Just over one minute remains in the round. Rafael dos Anjos moves back to half guard and lands a big right hand. He switches to elbows. Renato Moicano looks to secure an arm but ‘RDA’ is wise to it and quickly escapes. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC 272 co-main event begins and both men are quickly back to work with shots in the pocket. ‘RDA’ shoots for a takedown but Moicano shakes him off. Renato lands a nice low kick. A big left hand scores for Rafael dos Anjos. He pushes Renato Moicano up against the cage. Knees from Rafael but Renato quickly separates. Dos Anjos attacks with a jab to the body. He shoots in and scores a takedown. ‘RDA’ lands a couple of good elbows. He moves to half guard and continues to unload. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 272 co-headliner begins and Rafael dos Anjos is quickly back to work in the striking department. He lands a nice right but Moicano counters with a good left. Big shots from both men now. Renato Moicano waves at ‘RDA’ to bring it on. Rafael replies with a low kick. He follows that up with a nice combination. He lands a big head kick and Moicano is down. Dos Anjos jumps on him and begins raining down ground and pound. Somehow Renota is able to endure the onslaught. Still, Rafael remains in top control. Just over a minute remains in the round. More ground and pound from Dos Anjos. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 272 co-main event begins and Renato Moicano lands a nice right hand. He lands another but then ‘RDA’ shoots in and scores a takedown. Rafael dos Anjos quickly passes to half guard. Renato is throwing up strikes from off his back. He is showing a ton of heart here. Big shots now from Rafael dos Anjos. He is battering the face of Moicano. Somehow Renato scrambles back to his feet. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five begins and the referee tells Renato he needs to do something in the first 30-seconds or he will stop the fight. Moicano spins and misses with a backfist. ‘RDA’ comes forward with a combination. He lands a jab and then a head kick. Dos Anjos shoots in and scores a takedown. This should be stopped with any damage. Nope, Renato Moicano scrambles back up to his feet and unloads a combination. Rafael dos Anjos shoots for a takedown but this time he is stuffed. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. Ninety seconds remain. Dos Anjos with a jab and then a right hand. He follows that up with a right hook. One minute remains now. The fighters trade jabs. Moicano lands a huge left hook. He comes forward and connects with another. This is wild. Rafael goes to the body with a kick. Huge shots now from Moicano. He lands an uppercut. ‘RDA’ shoots for a takedown and the horn sounds.

Official UFC 272 Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

