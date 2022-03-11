Video: Conor McGregor shows off slick hands in latest training clip

Conor McGregor appears to be well on his way to fighting shape and was seen letting his hands go in his latest training video.

The Irishman is readying himself for a UFC comeback following a severely broken ankle injury suffered during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

‘The Mac’ looked back on track in his latest clip which he posted with the caption, ‘Keepin it tasty.’

The Irishman started boxing again a couple of days ago, and gave a positive report on his progress so far as he looks to put the injury behind him. In his caption he wrote,

‘Day 3 back boxing without issue! 🙏

Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey.

No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work

I am back and only getting better.’

McGregor currently has a net worth of around $200 million. Despite his extensive wealth,‘The Nororious’ has consistently made his intentions clear regarding a return to the Octagon and is targeting a summer return.

“Soon, it’s getting there,” the former champ champ responded in a recent interview with The Mirror.

“April I should be back sparring,” he added. “I’ll gauge it all then – I’d like a title, a title, I’d feel a belt. We’ll see what happens with the weight, I’m feeling nice and strong, I’m getting there day-by-day. I’m only 33 years of age, I’m unscathed, never been bust up in the face, never scratched in the face so I’ll be back. I’m advised to take it easy, but I’m shadow boxing a lot and I’m figuring out what way I’m developing a style,” continued the Dublin-born star.

As ever, he will not be short of suiters. Both Jake Paul and Chael Sonnen have suggested that the perfect fight to make right now would be McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal.

On what could be a pay-per-view monster of a match-up, Sonnen said: “I do believe the single biggest fight, if you wanna get the world’s attention and really have some fun.​

“If you really wanna have some fun, you just get Conor McGregor and you put him in there with Jorge Masvidal. You put the BMF title on the line. You pick the arena. We will sell that out in 24 hours.” Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/g4sLCGNR3Q — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 9, 2022 Meanwhile, the Irish star has been linked fighting several lightweights including Rafael Dos Anjos, Islam Makhachev and the champion, Charles Oliveira. Who do you think he should fight when he makes his return to the Octagon?