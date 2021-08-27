Michael Bisping signs new four-year contract to continue as UFC commentator

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has signed a new four-year contract to continue as the commentator for UFC broadcasts.

Bisping has been one of the UFC’s commentators since 2018, and over the last three years, he has quickly risen up the ranks to become one of the best analysts in the game. “The Count” knows the sport inside and out, which helps, but he’s also a natural behind the mic, and has become a fan-favorite in the booth in the years since he retired from active competition in MMA. On Thursday night, Bisping revealed the good news that the UFC has committed to him for another four years. According to the Brit, he has signed a new four-year deal with the world’s leading MMA promotion and he called it a “real honor” for him.

Pleased to announce I’m signing a new 4 year contract with the ufc to continue my role as commentator. Beyond grateful for this role. Big thanks to @danawhite I really am obsessed with this sport and calling fights for the biggest fight promotion in history is a real honor for me — michael (@bisping) August 27, 2021

Bisping typically hosts the UFC Fight Night cards from the UFC Apex but he has also been the commentator for several pay-per-view events over the last year. Bisping has also been a favorite of UFC president Dana White, which likely helped him to get his foot in the door back in 2018 when it comes to the commentary booth. But you have to credit Bisping for taking the opportunity and running with it. In the three years since he retired from MMA and joined the commentary table instead, he has quickly become one of the best broadcasters in the game, and fans should feel lucky he will be for another four years.

How excited are you to see Michael Bisping in the UFC commentary booth for the next four years?