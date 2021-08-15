Michael Bisping sends a warning to Conor McGregor: “Daniel Cormier will pull you limb from limb”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping sent a warning to superstar fighter Conor McGregor, saying that “Daniel Cormier will pull you limb from limb.”

McGregor has been taking shots at Cormier recently on social media, accusing the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of being drunk on a UFC set. It’s clear that McGregor does not like Cormier and has been doing everything he can to get under his skin. But if you ask Bisping, McGregor is making a huge mistake by going after Cormier.

Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping sent a warning to McGregor that he is making a big mistake by taking shots at Cormier. If you ask Bisping, McGregor vs. Cormier wouldn’t even be a competitive fight. As far as “The Count” is concerned, Cormier would have his way with McGregor if the two were to ever square off, and he warned the Irishman that he needs to back off of Cormier or else he might regret what he says.

“Careful what you wish for. Careful who you’re picking fights with — because I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor — but I don’t care what Conor McGregor it is, whether it’s double-champ Conor McGregor (or what). DC is gonna f*cking pull you limb from limb,” Bisping said (h/t Bloody Elbow). “He could do it one-handed, he could do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes. He could do it after 25 Modelos. That ain’t a fight. That is murder, that is assault, somebody call the cops!”

It will be interesting to see if McGregor keeps going after Cormier or if he decides to lay off of DC, especially in light of these comments from Bisping.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Conor McGregor is biting off a bit more than he can chew by going after Daniel Cormier in his recent tweets?