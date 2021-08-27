Edson Barboza hopes for top-five opponent next with win over Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35

UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza says he hopes for a top-five opponent next with a win over Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35.

Barboza steps back into the Octagon on Saturday night when he takes on Chikadze in what should be an entertaining fight between two high-level strikers. For Barboza, he enters this fight with a lot of momentum after having defeated Shane Burgos via third-round TKO at UFC 262 back in May, not to mention picking up a win over Makwan Amirkhani prior to that. With a win over Chikadze, who is a perfect 6-0 since he joined the UFC back in 2019, Barboza is hoping that he fights someone in the UFC featherweight the division’s elite.

Speaking to Combate ahead of Saturday’s event, Barboza said that he wants the UFC to give him someone ranked in the top-five of the division should he defeat Chikadze.

“Without a doubt, winning this fight I will be in the top-five. I deserve to be among the top five in the category. And getting closer and closer to the goal,” Barboza said.

As far as the fight with Chikadze goes, Barboza can only tell his fans that it will be a war.

“You see on paper, it’s the kind of fight I want to watch. I’m sure it’s going to be a war! He’s an excellent striker, he proved that, and I’ve been proving for almost 11 years that I’m one of the best. It’s going to be a war,” Barboza said. “It’s always special to do the main event, almost everyone’s eyes are there to watch the main event. I’m very happy because the years go by and I continue to be good entertainment, always doing good fights, always providing a show for the people who watch.”

Who do you want to see Edson Barboza fight next if he manages to defeat Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35?