Kevin Lee doesn’t believe Mike Perry should still be in the UFC: “You’re holding up some other kid’s dream”

Kevin Lee doesn’t think Mike Perry should still be a member of the UFC roster after reportedly rejecting the prospect of fighting him.

Perry, who is coming off the back of seven losses in his last ten fights, has been the subject of great debate as of late when it comes to his future in the promotion. Some feel as if he’s too entertaining to cut, whereas others want to see him being given one last chance to shine under the lights.

Lee, who returns to the Octagon to face Perry’s last opponent Daniel Rodriguez this weekend, spoke to Submission Radio about Perry and what he thinks the UFC should do next with him.

“To me, if you’re not stepping up and you don’t want to fight, then get the f*** out the way and let somebody else get in here. Do what you do, but get the f*** out the way,” Lee said. “You’re holding up some other kid’s dream that want to be in here. So I ain’t got no respect for it.”

Quotes via MMA News

There’s always been a fire burning deep within Mike Perry and from time to time, we get to see that come out in the cage – but more often than not he just can’t seem to piece it all together. Kevin Lee has been on something of a similar trajectory throughout the course of his UFC career and against Rodriguez on Saturday night, he’ll hope to prove that he has what it takes to become a champion after all.

Do you think Kevin Lee is right about the UFC cutting Mike Perry? If not, where do you think Perry goes from here in his mixed martial arts career? Let us know your thoughts on this saga down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!