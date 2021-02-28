Matt Brown taunts Dan Hardy by sharing his direct messages to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown taunted Dan Hardy by sharing his direct messages with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby regarding the two.

Hardy recently revealed that he wants to return to the Octagon in 2021, and he mentioned Brown as a potential opponent. The two veterans were originally supposed to fight back in 2013 but Hardy was not cleared to fight due to medical issues. In fact, he has not fought since 2012 due to his issue with Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW). However, Hardy has continued to train the whole time and has promised fans that he will step into the Octagon one more time before it’s all said and done. And if he does fight again, Hardy wants to fight someone who will stand and trade with him just like Brown would want to.

Taking to his social media, Hardy said that he sent UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby a DM requesting a fight against Brown and one other fighter, thought to be Donald Cerrone. However, Hardy said he wouldn’t post the DM. Brown, however, had no problem showing the fans the DM sent Shelby, one where he suggested Hardy is “just talking.”

I’ll post my message

Brown is coming off of a tough loss to Carlos Condit on Fight Island, and overall he has lost two straight fights following a knockout defeat to Miguel Baeza last year, but he is still one of the most well-respected veterans in the game. At age 40, Brown’s days as a contender are probably over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be in fun fights at this point of his career. The matchup with Condit was the perfect one for Brown and a fight against the 38-year-old Hardy fits into the same mold of a fan-friendly fight. Both men seem to want it, so now let’s see if the UFC will find a way to get this fight booked.

