Matt Brown will not be retiring following his loss to Carlos Condit: “I think I can do a lot bigger things than I’ve ever done before”

Fan favorite welterweight fighter Matt Brown will not be retiring following his recent unanimous decision loss to Carlos Condit.

Brown and Condit squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 7 two weeks ago, with ‘The Natural Born Killer’ emerging victorious by way of judges decision.

Prior to the fight, Matt Brown had told BJPENN.com that he was considering hanging up his gloves for good.

“Every fight could be my last. I’ve been setting up for a long time that when I do retire I’m not broke or setting up from scratch. I am in a position where I could retire, but we will take it one fight at a time,” Brown said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The way I feel after this camp it is going to be hard to say that I will retire because I feel great. This will be the best Matt Brown you have ever seen. It will be hard to retire but there are a lot more factors these days. I have a lot of fights under my belt but I also have kids. That is the big thing. Being able to spend time with my kids, raise them properly, give them the time and energy they deserve.”

While Brown had no major issue with the judges awarding Carlos Condit the victory two weeks ago, he did have a problem with their scorecards.

“30-27 is ridiculous. I won the first round 100% he won the second for sure and the third is really close but I ended on top. Should have got the decision IMO but if he got it based on just the third round I wouldn’t be mad. Fucking judges.” – Brown wrote on Twitter.

Matt Brown recently spoke with MMAJunkie Radio where he confirmed that his recent bout with Carlos Condit will not be his last.

“I retired a few years ago, and then when I came back the primary motivator was just be a prize fighter and make some more money, but since I’ve come back, I’ve really loved the whole process again,” Brown said. “(I’ve) really fell in love with it more again. I’ve kind of seen how good that I can be and the skills that I can – the skills have grown so much. I think I have a lot more in me. I think I can do a lot bigger things than I’ve ever done before.”

