Khabib Nurmagomedov helps 50 drug addicts in Dagestan, including covering costs for treatment and motivational speaking

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov helped 50 drug addicts in Dagestan, including covering costs for their treatment and motivational speaking.

MMA fighter Magomedzaid Zaidov, who is a friend of Nurmagomedov, recently spoke to Sport Express and revealed in the interview that Nurmagomedov is helping drug addicts in Dagestan. In the interview, Zaidov revealed that he runs the Reshenie rehabilitation center in Dagestan, and he explained how much of a big help Nurmagomedov has been.

“Khabib himself is very closely involved in the process of helping (drug addicts). I helped a lot of people. 50 people whom he helped to rehabilitate. And he helps them financially, and they are such difficult people who need some kind of authoritative person who would turn to him and motivate him,” Zaidov said of Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib devoted his time, came, paid attention, talked to them. It is even worth more than financial assistance. Financial aid, when it is unnecessary, it is like a ransom. And the attention that a person pays is worth a lot. Khabib helped a lot with this, the guys from the region, with whom he grew up.”

Since defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov has been in a state of semi-retirement. He has said that he is ready to walk away from the sport at this time, but that hasn’t stopped UFC president Dana White from trying to convince him to step into the Octagon one last time. While it’s certainly possible “The Eagle” could fight again, from everything we have seen from him it sure seems like he has one foot out the door and is already looking ahead to his future, one that includes helping people in Dagestan who need his help, and it’s great to see Nurmagomedov use his platform for a great cause.

