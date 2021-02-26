Dan Hardy is “ready to accept” Matt Brown fight, just “waiting on the call from the UFC”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is ready to accept a fight with Matt Brown—he’s just waiting on the offer from the promotion.

At the height of his MMA career, England’s Hardy was known as one of the most exciting welterweights in the game. Regrettably, the Brit has been sidelined since 2012 thanks to the discovery that he has a rare but generally innocuous heart disorder called Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome.

While Hardy has settled into a role as an MMA analyst and UFC commentator, he’s never given up on his hopes of fighting again, and was recently medically cleared to do so.

In recent weeks, the Brit has ramped up the comeback talk. Brown was quick to catch wind of Hardy’s interest in fighting again, and promptly offered up his services.

If it’s going to happen, I need it to be someone worthwhile… I’m not doing all of this preparation to fight some bum. I need names and faces… ☠️#LineThemUp☠️ — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 18, 2021

“If it’s going to happen, I need it to be someone worthwhile,” Hardy wrote. “I’m not doing all of this preparation to fight some bum. I need names and faces…”

“I know someone who can help,” Brown responded.

Speaking on Twitter on Friday morning, Hardy updated on this potential matchup from Brown, revealing that he’s up for the challenge, and that he’s just waiting for a call from the UFC.

I’m waiting on the call from the UFC. Ready to accept. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 26, 2021

“I’m waiting on the call from the UFC,” Hardy wrote in response to a fan. “Ready to accept.”

In his last fight, way back in 2012, Hardy picked up a decision win over The Ultimate Fighter veteran Amir Sadollah. That win was preceded by a first-round knockout victory over fellow striking specialist Duane Ludwig. Those wins separated Hardy from a quartet of tough losses to Chris Lytle, Anthony Johnson, Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre—all top-flight foes.

Do you think we’ll see Dan Hardy fight Matt Brown in 2021? If so, who are you picking to win? Let us know in the comments section.