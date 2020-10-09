Marvin Vettori teams up with Jon Jones to throw shade at UFC champ Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori has joined Jon Jones in taking a shot at his former opponent Israel Adesanya on social media.

Vettori, who fought and lost to Adesanya via split decision back in April 2018, hasn’t been shy in letting the world know that he wants to get back inside the Octagon sooner rather than later. On the flip side, Jon Jones seems to be focusing his attention on responding to the constant Twitter jabs being thrown at him by “The Last Stylebender”.

As you can probably imagine, it wasn’t all too hard for Vettori and Jones to discover some common ground.

He wants people to think he is courageous and smart. Reality is that he is a pussy and when he meets people that are solid to the bone that are also aware of the mental warfare and not affected by his bullshit Adesanya gets scared.

“He wants people to think he is courageous and smart,” Vettori wrote in response to a comment from Jones. “Reality is that he is a pussy and when he meets people that are solid to the bone that are also aware of the mental warfare and not affected by his bullshit Adesanya gets scared. Sooner than later I’ll put my hands on him.”

Adesanya and Jones have been jawing back and forth for months, and seem destined to collide in the Octagon.

While Jones recently laid out plans to move up to heavyweight, it sounds like Adesanya is willing to follow him up to the UFC’s heaviest division.

“He has got his heart set on doing that fight,” Coach Eugene Bareman said on Submission Radio recently, speaking about Adesanya fighting Jones. “It doesn’t matter where Jon Jones goes. If he goes to heavyweight, goes to light heavyweight, goes up and loses two fights, three fights, wins the next three fights, Israel has his heart set on that fight. So yeah, that fight’s gonna happen, I’m just not sure when.

“If we needed to fight that fight in the next six months, then I would be happy to do that, but again, that’s a team decision,” Bareman added. “That’s how we work.”

