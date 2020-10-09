Jon Jones finally reveals why he was hiding underneath the cage at JacksonWink

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has finally revealed why he was hiding underneath the cage at JacksonWink all those years ago.

Back in 2016 it was reported that ‘Bones‘ had hidden underneath the Octagon at his training center of JacksonWink to avoid getting a drug test from USADA officials who randomly showed up at the gym.

While Jon Jones had never previously admitted to these reports, which originally circulated through his former opponent Chael Sonnen, he did shed some light on incident in a response to bitter rival Israel Adesanya this evening.

‘Stylebender’ had taken to Twitter where he directed the following insults in the way of ‘Bones’.

Fun Facts!

I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn’t wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training.

jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is facts 📠📠📠

Y’all must have forgot. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2020

“Well you sleep under the cage so… Get in your tighty nighty and go to underneath the cage like the ugly putrid troll you are. Fun Facts! I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn’t wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training. Jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is fact. Y’all must have forgot.”

It did not take long for Israel Adesanya to receive a response from Jon Jones, and when he did ‘Bones’ revealed a long kept secret.

Brother explain your titty 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

“Brother explain your titty. I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed that’s the actual truth Now everyone knows.”

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed inside the cage since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this past February.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) was most recently seen in action at last month’s UFC 253 event where he scored a second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 8, 2020